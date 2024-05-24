Impact Minerals Seeks Quotation for New Securities

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 150 million fully paid ordinary securities, to be listed under the code IPT, as of May 24, 2024. This move, subject to approval, indicates a potential new opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s expanding financial interests on the stock market.

For further insights into AU:IPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.