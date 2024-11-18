News & Insights

Impact Minerals Reveals Promising Alumina Resource in WA

November 18, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited has announced a maiden Measured Resource of 730,000 tonnes at 25.8% alumina for its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project in Western Australia, supporting a potential mine life of over 15 years. The Pre-Feasibility Study is underway, with completion expected in early 2025, backed by a $2.87 million grant from the Federal government. This development positions Impact to enter the lucrative global alumina market, where current prices exceed US$20,000 per tonne.

