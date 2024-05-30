Impact Minerals Limited Hosts Investor Webinar

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited is hosting a webinar on May 30, 2024, where Managing Director Dr. Mike Jones will discuss the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project and detail a recent A$3 million strategic placement. Shareholders and investors are invited to join the live session, which includes a Q&A, with a recording to be available post-event. Registration for the webinar is currently open and free of charge.

For further insights into AU:IPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.