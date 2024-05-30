Impact Minerals Limited Hosts Investor Webinar

News & Insights

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited is hosting a webinar on May 30, 2024, where Managing Director Dr. Mike Jones will discuss the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project and detail a recent A$3 million strategic placement. Shareholders and investors are invited to join the live session, which includes a Q&A, with a recording to be available post-event. Registration for the webinar is currently open and free of charge.

