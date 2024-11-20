News & Insights

Impact Minerals Launches Burrendong Minerals IPO

November 20, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited announces the prospectus for Burrendong Minerals Limited’s IPO, offering shares at 20 cents each with a one-for-two free attaching option. Burrendong’s listing on the ASX will allow it to explore the highly promising Lachlan copper-gold province, with Impact retaining significant interest. The IPO aims to raise $5 million, with a focus on advancing the Commonwealth, Silica Hill, and Galwadgere projects, rich in gold, silver, and copper.

