Impact Minerals Launches Burrendong Minerals IPO

Impact Minerals Limited announces the prospectus for Burrendong Minerals Limited’s IPO, offering shares at 20 cents each with a one-for-two free attaching option. Burrendong’s listing on the ASX will allow it to explore the highly promising Lachlan copper-gold province, with Impact retaining significant interest. The IPO aims to raise $5 million, with a focus on advancing the Commonwealth, Silica Hill, and Galwadgere projects, rich in gold, silver, and copper.

