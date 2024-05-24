News & Insights

Impact Minerals Announces Option Cessations

May 24, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of over 10 million options due to expire on November 30, 2025, effective May 17, 2024. This development is a significant update for shareholders and potential investors, reflecting changes in the company’s issued capital structure.

