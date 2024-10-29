Impact Minerals Advances Alumina Project in Australia

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited is making strides with its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project in Western Australia, having signed key agreements with indigenous groups and lodged mining lease applications. The company is also progressing with its strategic plans, including selecting Kwinana for its processing plant and undertaking design studies for large-scale production. In addition, efforts are underway to develop products and explore partnerships in Europe and the USA.

For further insights into AU:IPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.