Impact Minerals Advances Alumina Project in Australia

October 29, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited is making strides with its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project in Western Australia, having signed key agreements with indigenous groups and lodged mining lease applications. The company is also progressing with its strategic plans, including selecting Kwinana for its processing plant and undertaking design studies for large-scale production. In addition, efforts are underway to develop products and explore partnerships in Europe and the USA.

