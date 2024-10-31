Impact Healthcare REIT Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Impact Healthcare REIT (GB:CRT) has released an update.

Impact Healthcare REIT has announced a change in voting rights, as Clearance Capital Limited’s voting rights have crossed a significant threshold to 3.493%. This move involves both direct and indirect holdings, with a considerable portion held through financial instruments. Such shifts in stakeholder positions can influence stock dynamics and investor sentiment in the market.

