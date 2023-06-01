Impact Healthcare Reit (LSE:IHR) Price Target Decreased by 7.17% to 118.83

The average one-year price target for Impact Healthcare Reit (LSE:IHR) has been revised to 118.83 / share. This is an decrease of 7.17% from the prior estimate of 128.01 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.13 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.64% from the latest reported closing price of 98.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Impact Healthcare Reit Maintains 6.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impact Healthcare Reit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHR is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 9,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,909K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHR by 9.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,703K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHR by 7.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,692K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHR by 1.12% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,327K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHR by 6.01% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 684K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 10.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHR by 0.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.