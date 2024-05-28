Impact Analytics Expands with Virtuozzo Deal

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:PACT) has released an update.

Impact Analytics Inc. has announced a new agreement with Virtuozzo Inc. to become an authorized reseller of Virtuozzo Software in Western Canada. The partnership is set to capitalize on current market opportunities created by recent industry challenges and will incorporate Virtuozzo’s cloud-based virtualization services into Impact Analytics’ existing hardware infrastructure. This move is expected to offer a new revenue stream for Impact Analytics while providing a cost-effective and technologically advanced alternative in the virtualization space.

