iMotion Proposes Incentive Scheme for Contributors

May 23, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has announced a proposal for a Share Award Scheme to incentivize and retain key contributors by aligning their interests with the company’s growth. This scheme, which is to be approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting, aims to reward eligible participants for their efforts in promoting the group’s development without involving new share issuance. Details will be outlined in a forthcoming circular along with the AGM notice.

