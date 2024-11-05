News & Insights

iMotion Automotive Shifts Auditor and Plans Debt Issuance

November 05, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has announced a shift in its auditing services, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers with KPMG, following PwC’s resignation. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize the Board to issue various debt financing instruments up to $200 million, providing flexibility for future capital needs.

