News & Insights

Stocks

iMotion Automotive Sets Date for 2024 AGM

May 27, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 20, 2024, in Suzhou, China, where key items such as the board and supervisors’ reports, 2023 financial statements, profit distribution plan, and re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor will be addressed. Shareholders will also consider the adoption of the First H Share Award and Trust Scheme, alongside granting the board a mandate to handle shares and treasury issues under specific conditions.

For further insights into HK:1274 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.