iMotion Automotive Sets Date for 2024 AGM

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 20, 2024, in Suzhou, China, where key items such as the board and supervisors’ reports, 2023 financial statements, profit distribution plan, and re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor will be addressed. Shareholders will also consider the adoption of the First H Share Award and Trust Scheme, alongside granting the board a mandate to handle shares and treasury issues under specific conditions.

