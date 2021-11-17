IMOS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc (Symbol: IMOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.71, changing hands as high as $34.84 per share. ChipMOS Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMOS's low point in its 52 week range is $20.90 per share, with $44.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.