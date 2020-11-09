IMO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.82, changing hands as high as $16.89 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading up about 19.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.035 per share, with $27.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.