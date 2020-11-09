IMO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSX: IMO.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.50, changing hands as high as $21.93 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading up about 18.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.27 per share, with $35.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.