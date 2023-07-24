IMO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSX: IMO.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.96, changing hands as high as $68.35 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $53.43 per share, with $79.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.24.

