$IMNM stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IMNM stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,225,024 of trading volume.

$IMNM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IMNM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IMNM stock page ):

$IMNM insiders have traded $IMNM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAY B SIEGALL (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 287,100 shares for an estimated $2,161,959 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEAN JACQUES BIENAIME has made 3 purchases buying 19,800 shares for an estimated $165,054 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PHILIP TSAI (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 12,300 shares for an estimated $103,566

$IMNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $IMNM stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMNM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMNM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

LifeSci Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

$IMNM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMNM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $IMNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chad Messer from Lake Street set a target price of $23.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $33.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $25.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 An analyst from LifeSci Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/11/2025

