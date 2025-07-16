$IMNM stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IMNM stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,225,024 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IMNM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IMNM stock page):
$IMNM Insider Trading Activity
$IMNM insiders have traded $IMNM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAY B SIEGALL (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 287,100 shares for an estimated $2,161,959 and 0 sales.
- JEAN JACQUES BIENAIME has made 3 purchases buying 19,800 shares for an estimated $165,054 and 0 sales.
- PHILIP TSAI (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 12,300 shares for an estimated $103,566
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IMNM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $IMNM stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,671,885 shares (+533.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,711,786
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ added 3,132,900 shares (+1115.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,084,417
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,054,640 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,827,727
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,537,711 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,348,795
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,510,000 shares (+74.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,162,300
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,367,444 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,202,898
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,303,753 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,774,257
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$IMNM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMNM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
- LifeSci Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IMNM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IMNM forecast page.
$IMNM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMNM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $IMNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chad Messer from Lake Street set a target price of $23.0 on 04/02/2025
- David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $33.0 on 03/20/2025
- Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 03/20/2025
- Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $25.0 on 03/20/2025
- An analyst from LifeSci Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/11/2025
You can track data on $IMNM on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.