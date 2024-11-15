Immutep’s Promising Lung Cancer Trial Results

Immutep (IMMP) has released an update.

Immutep has announced encouraging results from its INSIGHT-003 trial, showing that their drug eftilagimod alpha (efti) combined with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy significantly improves survival rates in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The trial data revealed a median overall survival of 32.9 months and a favorable safety profile, exceeding historical benchmarks. These promising results bolster Immutep’s preparations for the upcoming TACTI-004 Phase III trial, potentially setting a new standard of care in lung cancer treatment.

