Immutep Strengthens Transparency with Updated Governance Disclosure

October 21, 2024 — 10:40 pm EDT

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Limited has updated its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 2024, ensuring transparency and adherence to ASX guidelines. The company has disclosed key governance details on its website, which highlights its commitment to solid management practices. This move may enhance investor confidence by showcasing Immutep’s dedication to corporate governance standards.

