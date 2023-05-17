Immutep Spikes On Positive Initial Overall Survival In Phase II Trial Of Efti With Keytruda

(RTTNews) - Immutep Ltd. (IMMP) shares are surging more than 41 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced that efti, in combination with Merck & Co.'s anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda achieved positive initial Overall Survival in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer patients in Phase II TACTI-002 trial.

efti is a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist. The company noted that the immuno-oncology investigational combination, without the use of chemotherapy, led to initial survival results in the overall intent-to-treat 1L NSCLC patient population regardless of PD-L1 expression status.

Currently, shares are $2.18, up 37.10 percent from the previous close of $1.59 on a volume of 11,305,759.

