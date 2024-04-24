Immutep Reports Positive Preliminary Topline Results From TACTI-003 Cohort B

(RTTNews) - Immutep Limited (IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, Wednesday announces preliminary topline results from Cohort B of the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients with negative PD-L1 expression.

The investigational immuno-oncology combination utilizing Immutep's MHC Class II agonist and MSD's PD-1 therapy demonstrates an overall response rate of 26.9% and disease control rate (DCR) 57.7% in 26 patients whose tumours do not express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score

Dr. Martin Forster of the UCL Cancer Institute and University College London Hospital NHS Foundation, London, UK, and TACTI-003 Investigator, stated, "These preliminary topline results in the first line setting for patients with head and neck squamous cell cancers that do not express PD-L1 are encouraging. Head and neck squamous cell carcinomas are a heterogenous disease that represent a high unmet medical need regardless of PD-L1 expression. This is especially the case for patients with tumours that do not express PD-L1 and those that cannot receive chemotherapy. The ability of efti to work with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® to potentially improve patients' clinical responses and expand patient populations that respond to the latter, without using chemotherapy, is promising."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.