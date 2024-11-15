Immutep price target raised to $7 from $6 at Baird

Baird analyst Joel Beatty raised the firm’s price target on Immutep (IMMP) to $7 from $6 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm raised its target after the company announced investigator initiated INSIGHT-003 study data today for their lead agent eftilagimod alpha (efti).

