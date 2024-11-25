Immutep Ltd Targets Lung Cancer with Promising Drug Trial

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Immutep Ltd is making strides in the battle against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by advancing its clinical candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti), into a Phase III trial. This promising drug is being tested in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy, aiming to enhance patient outcomes in one of the largest oncology markets. With strong financial backing and a strategic collaboration with MSD, Immutep is poised to potentially establish a new standard of care for NSCLC patients.

For further insights into AU:IMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.