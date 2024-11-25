News & Insights

Immutep Ltd Targets Lung Cancer with Promising Drug Trial

November 25, 2024 — 10:20 pm EST

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Ltd is making strides in the battle against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by advancing its clinical candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti), into a Phase III trial. This promising drug is being tested in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy, aiming to enhance patient outcomes in one of the largest oncology markets. With strong financial backing and a strategic collaboration with MSD, Immutep is poised to potentially establish a new standard of care for NSCLC patients.

