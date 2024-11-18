News & Insights

Stocks

Immutep Ltd Sees Increased Stake from Regal Funds

November 18, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Immutep Ltd has witnessed a notable increase in its voting power, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates now holding 11.79% of the company’s shares, up from 10.59%. This shift, involving various financial entities like UBS and Merrill Lynch, highlights a growing interest in Immutep’s market potential. Investors keen on stock dynamics should keep an eye on these developments for future implications.

For further insights into AU:IMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRRUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.