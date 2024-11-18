Immutep Ltd Sees Increased Stake from Regal Funds

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Ltd has witnessed a notable increase in its voting power, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates now holding 11.79% of the company’s shares, up from 10.59%. This shift, involving various financial entities like UBS and Merrill Lynch, highlights a growing interest in Immutep’s market potential. Investors keen on stock dynamics should keep an eye on these developments for future implications.

