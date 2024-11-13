Immutep Ltd Reports Promising Results in Sarcoma Trial

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Ltd has unveiled promising Phase II trial results for its novel combination therapy involving eftilagimod alpha, pembrolizumab, and radiotherapy in treating soft tissue sarcoma. The trial demonstrated a significant increase in tumor hyalinization, suggesting improved outcomes and survival rates for patients. With over 71% of participants showing a pathologic response, the therapy showcases potential in addressing this challenging cancer type.

