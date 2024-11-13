News & Insights

Immutep Ltd Reports Promising Results in Sarcoma Trial

November 13, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Immutep Ltd has unveiled promising Phase II trial results for its novel combination therapy involving eftilagimod alpha, pembrolizumab, and radiotherapy in treating soft tissue sarcoma. The trial demonstrated a significant increase in tumor hyalinization, suggesting improved outcomes and survival rates for patients. With over 71% of participants showing a pathologic response, the therapy showcases potential in addressing this challenging cancer type.

