Immutep Ltd Reports Positive Advances in Cancer Trials

Immutep Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported positive advancements in their cancer and autoimmune disease therapies, including promising feedback from the FDA for their TACTI-004 Phase III trial and encouraging results from the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial with KEYTRUDA®. The company also initiated the first-in-human trial of IMP761, targeting autoimmune diseases, and was added to the S&P ASX 300 Index, highlighting its growth and market visibility. With a strong cash position, Immutep is well-positioned for continued development and expansion in the biotech sector.

