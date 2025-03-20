Immutep Limited to Present TACTI-004 Phase III Trial Data at European Lung Cancer Congress 2025

Immutep Limited announces a poster presentation on the TACTI-004 Phase III trial at the European Lung Cancer Congress 2025.

Full Release







SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Immutep Limited



(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces an upcoming poster presentation for the pivotal TACTI-004 Phase III trial. The poster will be presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2025, taking place in Paris, France, from 26-29 March 2025.





The Trial in Progress poster includes an overview and study design of the TACTI-004 Phase III evaluating the Company’s MHC Class II agonist, eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy as first line therapy for patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC). The global trial will enrol approximately 750 patients regardless of PD-L1 expression and with non-squamous or squamous tumours at over 150 clinical sites in over 25 countries.







Immutep CSO, Frédéric Triebel, M.D., Ph.D, said,



“We look forward to engaging with physicians in the lung cancer community at the ELCC conference to discuss our TACTI-004 Phase III study that is actively recruiting patients. Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA may change the treatment paradigm for patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, irrespective of their PD-L1 expression, and we hope to see this registrational trial confirm the promising safety and efficacy achieved to date.”







Details for the poster presentation:









Title



:



TACTI-004: a double-blinded, randomized phase 3 trial in patients with advanced/metastatic non-small cell cancer receiving eftilagimod alfa (MHC class II agonist) in combination with pembrolizumab (P) and chemotherapy (C) versus placebo + P + C









Presentation number



: 131TiP







Presenter



: Margarita Majem, MD, PhD, Department of Medical Oncology, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau







Session Date and Time



: 26 March 2025, 13:50 CET





The poster will be available on the Posters & Publications section of



Immutep’s website



following the presentation.







About Eftilagimod Alpha (efti)







Efti is Immutep’s proprietary soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist that stimulates both innate and adaptive immunity for the treatment of cancer. As a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator, efti binds to MHC (major histocompatibility complex) Class II molecules on APC leading to activation and proliferation of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, CD4+ helper T cells, dendritic cells, NK cells, and monocytes. It also upregulates the expression of key biological molecules like IFN-ƴ and CXCL10 that further boost the immune system’s ability to fight cancer.





Efti is under evaluation for a variety of solid tumours including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and metastatic breast cancer. Its favourable safety profile enables various combinations, including with anti-PD-[L]1 immunotherapy and/or chemotherapy. Efti has received Fast Track designation in first line HNSCC and in first line NSCLC from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).







About Immutep







Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3’s ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit



www.immutep.com



.





KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.







Australian Investors/Media:







Catherine Strong, Sodali & Co.





+61 (0)406 759 268;



catherine.strong@sodali.com









U.S. Media:







Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





+1 (631) 318 4000;



chris.basta@immutep.com





