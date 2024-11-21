News & Insights

Immutep Limited Passes All AGM Resolutions

November 21, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company, a leader in LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases, continues to focus on advancing its innovative treatment options. This positive outcome is likely to strengthen investor confidence and potentially impact stock performance favorably.

