Immutep Limited Passes All AGM Resolutions

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.
Immutep Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company, a leader in LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases, continues to focus on advancing its innovative treatment options. This positive outcome is likely to strengthen investor confidence and potentially impact stock performance favorably.
