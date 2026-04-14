Immutep Limited - Depositary Receipt (IMMP) Price Target Increased by 652.00% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for Immutep Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:IMMP) has been revised to $7.40 / share. This is an increase of 652.00% from the prior estimate of $0.98 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.56 to a high of $18.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,250.08% from the latest reported closing price of $0.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immutep Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 48.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMP is 0.00%, an increase of 56.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.26% to 1,985K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMP is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meridian Wealth Management holds 454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 107K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 53.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 248.69% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 95K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 74K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing a decrease of 28.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 27.83% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 70K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 64.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 14.82% over the last quarter.

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