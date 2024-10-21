Immutep Limited Announces 2024 Financial Performance

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Limited, listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange and NASDAQ, has released its annual report for the year ending June 2024. The report outlines the company’s strategic direction and financial performance, reflecting its ongoing commitment to growth in the biotechnology sector. Investors might find Immutep’s dual listing an attractive opportunity to engage with the global markets.

