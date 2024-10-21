Immutep Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for November 22 in Sydney, with a live webcast available for those unable to attend in person. Shareholders will discuss the financial statements and a non-binding resolution on the company’s remuneration report. The meeting details and additional information are available on Immutep’s website and through ASX market announcements.

