Immutep Limited - ADR (IMMP) Price Target Increased by 7.83% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for Immutep Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP) has been revised to 2.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.83% from the prior estimate of 2.59 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.30 to a high of 4.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from the latest reported closing price of 2.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immutep Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMP is 0.01%, a decrease of 70.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.46% to 2,426K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMP is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 787K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 78.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 323.54% over the last quarter.

Oracle Investment Management holds 516K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing a decrease of 73.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 78.34% over the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 311K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 250K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 152K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Immutep Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders.

