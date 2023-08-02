Immutep Limited - ADR (IMMP) Price Target Increased by 21.21% to 2.84

The average one-year price target for Immutep Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP) has been revised to 2.84 / share. This is an increase of 21.21% from the prior estimate of 2.34 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.35 to a high of 4.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.58% from the latest reported closing price of 2.16 / share.

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immutep Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMP is 0.05%, a decrease of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.91% to 3,032K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMP is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oracle Investment Management holds 1,351K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 530K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing a decrease of 37.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 263K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 159K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 56.94% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 92K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 78.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 268.32% over the last quarter.

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders.

