Immutep Faces Cybersecurity Threats: Potential Delays and Liabilities in Product Development

Immutep (IMMP) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.

Immutep faces significant risks related to potential failures or security breaches in its internal computer systems, as well as those of its CROs and other contractors or consultants. Despite existing cybersecurity measures, these systems remain susceptible to threats such as computer viruses, unauthorized access, and natural or human-made disruptions. Such incidents could lead to operational interruptions, notably the loss of crucial preclinical or clinical trial data, resulting in costly delays in product development and regulatory processes. Furthermore, any breach leading to data loss or unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information could not only incur liabilities for Immutep but also hinder the timely development of its product candidates.

The average IMMP stock price target is $8.00, implying 310.26% upside potential.

