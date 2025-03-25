News & Insights

BioTech
IMMP

Immutep Doses First Patient In Pivotal TACTI-004 Phase III Trial For Advanced NSCLC

March 25, 2025 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Immutep Limited (IMMP), on Tuesday announced that it has received regulatory support for its pivotal TACTI-004 Phase III trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa or efti in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA(pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

The trial has officially dosed its first patient, marking a key milestone in the study's progress.

The global Phase III study will assess the combination therapy in 756 patients with non-squamous or squamous tumors, regardless of PD-L1 expression. The trial's dual primary endpoints are progression-free survival and overall survival.

If successful, the results could establish a new standard-of-care treatment for NSCLC patients.

The trial follows promising data from earlier studies demonstrating that eftilagimod alfa, a first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, when combined with KEYTRUDA, activated the immune system and showed strong efficacy with a favorable safety profile.

Recruitment is underway at multiple clinical sites, with approvals already secured across several countries.

Immutep's CEO, Marc Voigt, expressed excitement about the potential of the TACTI-004 trial to provide a new treatment option for NSCLC patients, addressing a significant unmet need in one of the most common and deadly forms of cancer.

Currently, IMMP is trading at $1.85 up by 0.81 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMMP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.