Immutep Discontinues Phase III Trial Of Eftilagimod Alfa In First-Line NSCLC; Stock Drops

March 13, 2026 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Immutep Limited (IMM.AX, IMMP) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC for the TACTI-004 Phase III study evaluating eftilagimod alfa ("efti") in first-line non-small cell lung cancer has recommended discontinuation of the trial. The recommendation follows a planned interim futility analysis conducted in accordance with the study protocol.

Immutep on the ASX closed at A$0.0450, marking a sharp decline of A$0.3500 or 88.61%.

Based on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC concluded that the study should be halted for futility. In response, Immutep will stop enrolment and implement an orderly wind-down of the trial, including appropriate patient follow-up and site close-out in line with regulatory and ethical obligations.

The company emphasized that it remains committed to advancing its pipeline of innovative therapies, including efti. Following the discontinuation of TACTI-004, Immutep now expects its cash runway to extend well beyond the previously guided timeframe of the second quarter of 2027, which was set prior to the trial's cessation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

