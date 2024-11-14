Immutep data from Phase II trial presented at CTOS

Immutep (IMMP) announces the presentation of new data from EFTISARC-NEO, a Phase II investigator-initiated trial of eftilagimod alpha in combination with radiotherapy plus KEYTRUDA for patients with soft tissue sarcoma, STS, at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society, CTOS, 2024 Annual Meeting. Based on preliminary analysis among 21 patients available for primary endpoint assessment, the triple combination therapy demonstrates significant efficacy in the neoadjuvant setting for resectable STS.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IMMP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.