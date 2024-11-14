News & Insights

Immutep data from Phase II trial presented at CTOS

November 14, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Immutep (IMMP) announces the presentation of new data from EFTISARC-NEO, a Phase II investigator-initiated trial of eftilagimod alpha in combination with radiotherapy plus KEYTRUDA for patients with soft tissue sarcoma, STS, at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society, CTOS, 2024 Annual Meeting. Based on preliminary analysis among 21 patients available for primary endpoint assessment, the triple combination therapy demonstrates significant efficacy in the neoadjuvant setting for resectable STS.

