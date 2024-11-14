Immutep announces data from INSIGHT-003 trial

Immutep (IMMP) announces positive data from investigator-initiated INSIGHT-003 Phase I trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer patients. Key data: These results compare favourably to the 22.0-month median OS, 9.0-month median PFS, and 24-month OS rate of 45.5% from a registrational trial of anti-PD-1 and doublet chemotherapy in non-squamous 1L NSCLC regardless of PD-L1 expression.1 Notably, ~19% of the 21 patients in INSIGHT-003 with mature survival data have high PD-L1 expression, who typically respond better to anti-PD-1 therapy, versus ~32% in the registrational trial of anti-PD-1 and doublet chemotherapy.

