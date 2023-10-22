News & Insights

Markets
IMMP

Immutep : Efti+ Keytruda Generates Excellent OS Benefit In Phase II Trial In Metastatic NSCLC

October 22, 2023 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Immutep Limited (IMMP, IMM.AX) announced excellent new clinical data from the TACTI-002 / KEYNOTE-798 Phase II trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha or "efti" in combination with Merck & Co.'s (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC. efti is a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist.

According to the company, Promising Overall Survival or OS, Overall Response Rate or ORR, Progression Free Survival or PFS, and Duration of Response or DOR are visible across all PD-L1 subgroups, which clearly differentiates efti in combination with KEYTRUDA from other chemo-free immuno-oncology or IO combinations for first-line treatment of NSCLC.

The company noted that median overall survival reaches 35.5 months in first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients expressing PD-L1 (TPS >1%), 23.4 months in patients with low PD-L1 expression (TPS 1-49%), and has not been reached in patients with high PD-L1 expression (TPS >50%), exceeding expectations.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMMP
MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.