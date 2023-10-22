Immutep : Efti+ Keytruda Generates Excellent OS Benefit In Phase II Trial In Metastatic NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Immutep Limited (IMMP, IMM.AX) announced excellent new clinical data from the TACTI-002 / KEYNOTE-798 Phase II trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha or "efti" in combination with Merck & Co.'s (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC. efti is a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist.

According to the company, Promising Overall Survival or OS, Overall Response Rate or ORR, Progression Free Survival or PFS, and Duration of Response or DOR are visible across all PD-L1 subgroups, which clearly differentiates efti in combination with KEYTRUDA from other chemo-free immuno-oncology or IO combinations for first-line treatment of NSCLC.

The company noted that median overall survival reaches 35.5 months in first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients expressing PD-L1 (TPS >1%), 23.4 months in patients with low PD-L1 expression (TPS 1-49%), and has not been reached in patients with high PD-L1 expression (TPS >50%), exceeding expectations.

