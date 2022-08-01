Immutep: Efti With Pembrolizumab Continue To Show Early Signs Of Antitumour Activity

(RTTNews) - Immutep Limited (IMMP) reported new interim data from 2nd line NSCLC patients in the phase II TACTI-002 trial. This part of TACTI-002 (Part B) evaluates the company's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha in combination with MSD's KEYTRUDA in a total of 36 patients with 2nd line PD-X refractory metastatic NSCLC who were not pre-selected for their PD-L1 status. In the trial, Efti in combination with pembrolizumab is continuing to show encouraging early signs of antitumour activity.

Immutep CSO and CMO, Frederic Triebel, said: "It is encouraging to see efti in combination with pembrolizumab continues to report promising antitumour and safety results in 2nd line NSCLC. In particular, efti in combination with pembrolizumab is demonstrating sustained survival compared with standard of care chemotherapy regimens, and favourable safety and tolerability."

