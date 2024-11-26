Immutable Holdings Tackles AGM Mailing Delays

Immutable Holdings Inc (TSE:HOLD) has released an update.
Immutable Holdings Inc. is addressing potential mailing delays for its 2024 annual general meeting due to a Canada Post strike by using electronic delivery of voting materials through Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders are advised to check their emails for voting instructions or contact Odyssey if they encounter issues.
