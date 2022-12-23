Immuron Surges After Receiving FDA Approval For Travelan

(RTTNews) - Shares of Immuron Ltd (IMRN) are gaining more than 50 percent on Friday morning trade after the company received FDA approval for Travelan Investigational New Drug or IND application.

The IND is to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of Travelan to prevent infectious diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli or ETEC. Immuron said it plans to initiate a human clinical trial with 60 healthy volunteers in the USA.

Currently, shares are at $2.54, up 46.96 percent from the previous close of $1.73 on a volume of 10,876,190.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.