News & Insights

Markets
IMRN

Immuron Rallies After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On New Campylobacter ETEC Therapeutic

May 08, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Immuron Limited (IMRN) are surging more than 50% Monday morning and touched a new high of $3.39.

The company today said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken out the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate a new therapeutic to prevent infectious diarrhoea caused by Campylobacter and Escherichia coli (ETEC).

The drug has been developed by the US Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) in partnership with Immuron.

The safety and efficacy of the product will be evaluated in two Phase 2 studies in 60 volunteers, with one trial focusing on the ability of the hyperimmune product to protect volunteers against ETEC infections, and the second study focusing on moderate to severe campylobacteriosis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.