Immuron Names Paul Brennan Chairman, Succeeding Roger Aston, Effective July 1

(RTTNews) - Australian biopharmaceutical company Immuron Limited (IMRN, IMC.AX) announced Friday that Paul Brennan, now Non-Executive Director, will become Chairman, effective July 1. He succeeds Roger Aston, who will transition from Chairman to Non-Executive Director.

Aston has been Chairman of the company over the past eleven years.

The Board changes follow the US Food and Drug Administration approval of two Investigational New Drug Applications (IND) for IMM-124E (Travelan) and CampETEC (Campylobacter and enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli). In the next twelve months, the Company anticipates significant milestones including completion of at least two clinical trials and FDA submission of an IND for IMM-529 for Clostridioides difficile or CDI.

Brennan said, "I am looking forward to the Chairman appointment at such a pivotal time for Immuron, with the Company having made significant progress in utilising its proprietary technology platform to develop a novel class for orally delivered polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases, and with the Company recently implementing its plan to realise the full potential of its commercial product, Travelan."

Brennan joined Immuron as a Non-Executive Director in March 2022. He was Chief Executive Officer of PolyNovo Limited for seven years from 2015 to 2021. Prior to that, Brennan was Marketing Director Australia and New Zealand and Sales Director New Zealand for Smith & Nephew Healthcare for six years.

Looking ahead, the company projects strong revenue growth to continue into fiscal 2024 as it implements its strategies to increase market penetration and market expansion amid the ongoing growth in international travel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.