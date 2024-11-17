Immuron Limited Sees Record Sales and Positive Trial Developments

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited has reported a significant 172% increase in global sales, reaching $4.90 million in FY24, driven by record sales of its Travelan® product. The company is planning to initiate Phase 3 trials for Travelan® in the second half of 2025, alongside positive developments for its IMM-529 treatment, which is forecasting peak US sales of $400 million. With promising advancements in clinical trials and sales growth, Immuron presents an attractive opportunity for investors in the biopharmaceutical sector.

