Immuron Limited Sees Record Sales and Positive Trial Developments

November 17, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited has reported a significant 172% increase in global sales, reaching $4.90 million in FY24, driven by record sales of its Travelan® product. The company is planning to initiate Phase 3 trials for Travelan® in the second half of 2025, alongside positive developments for its IMM-529 treatment, which is forecasting peak US sales of $400 million. With promising advancements in clinical trials and sales growth, Immuron presents an attractive opportunity for investors in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

