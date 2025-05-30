Immuron Limited Reports Strong Sales Projections and Updates on Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Immuron reports on strong sales growth and updates on clinical trials for several therapeutic products, with significant milestones anticipated.

Quiver AI Summary

Immuron Limited has announced strong progress in several key projects, including expected sales exceeding A$7 million this financial year, a significant increase from last year’s A$4.9 million. The company has completed recruitment for a clinical study of its traveller's diarrhea product, Travelan® (IMM-124E), with topline results anticipated in October 2025. They plan to submit an Investigational New Drug application for IMM-529, targeting Clostridiodes difficile infection, to the FDA in August 2025. Immuron is also moving forward with the launch of ProIBS® for IBS symptoms in Australia, scheduled for early 2026, and is set to receive pre-clinical results for IMM-986, aimed at treating Vancomycin-resistant enterococci, in August 2025.

Potential Positives

Immuron is on track to exceed A$7 million in sales this financial year, marking a significant increase from A$4.9 million in the previous year.

The anticipated topline results of the Travelan® clinical study by Uniformed Services University in October 2025 could enhance the product's market potential and its relationship with the US Department of Defense.

Immuron is progressing towards an IND submission to the FDA for IMM-529, which could lead to a Phase 2 clinical program targeting Clostridioides difficile infection with a projected market potential of around US$400 million.

Plans for the launch of ProIBS® in Australia are underway, entering a market projected to generate approximately A$221 million in 2025, indicating potential for revenue growth in a growing sector.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate significant uncertainty regarding the company's growth strategy, product development, and financial health, which can negatively affect investor confidence.

Anticipated FDA approval for multiple products, such as IMM-529 and IMM-124E, is contingent on clinical trial outcomes, which poses a substantial risk if results are not favorable.

Company reliance on third-party suppliers for product distribution raises concerns regarding supply chain vulnerabilities and operational stability.

FAQ

What sales figures is Immuron expecting this financial year?

Immuron anticipates exceeding A$7 million in sales for the current financial year.

When will Travelan® clinical study results be available?

The topline results of the Travelan® clinical study are expected in October 2025.

What is the timeline for IMM-529 FDA submission?

Immuron plans to submit the IND for IMM-529 to the FDA in August 2025.

When is the ProIBS® product launch planned?

Immuron expects to launch ProIBS® in Australia in the first quarter of 2026.

What is the status of IMM-986 pre-clinical research?

Results for the IMM-986 pre-clinical research are anticipated in August 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IMRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $IMRN stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,666

STEPHENS CONSULTING, LLC removed 1,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,550

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 10 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Highlights:













Immuron on track to exceed A$7 million in Sales this financial year











Uniformed Services University anticipates topline results of Travelan



®



clinical study in October 2025











Immuron anticipates IMM-529 (Clostridiodes difficile infection) IND submission to the FDA in August 2025











Launch plans underway for ProIBS



®



in Australia











Immuron anticipates IMM-986 (Vancomycin-resistant enterococci) pre-clinical research results in August 2025













MELBOURNE, Australia, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to provide shareholders with a brief update on progress with a number of projects.







Sales







As announced on April 10, Immuron achieved record sales up to the end of March for the current Financial Year. These were the highest in the company’s history. The momentum continued into April during the Easter and ANZAC holiday periods, as well as the spring and summer break in North America.





Immuron is on track to exceed A$7 million in sales this financial year, which is a momentous increase on the previous year’s sales of A$4.9 million.







Clinical Trial Update







Immuron has three therapeutic products under development: IMM-124E (Travelan



®



) for traveller’s diarrhea; IMM-529 for Clostridioides difficile infection and IMM-986 for Vancomycin-resistant enterococci.







IMM-124E







Immuron reported on March 7 that recruitment for the Uniformed Services University



Travelan



®





field study had been completed. We are pleased to advise that all of the US armed services participants in this study have now been randomized and deployed. We anticipate the final visit of the Last Patient will be in



July 2025



with topline results to follow in



October 2025



. It is hoped that this trial will enable Travelan



®



to be recommended in traveller’s diarrhea guidelines thereby increasing its market potential as well as enhancing the long standing relationship with the US Department of Defense.





Following these results Immuron will request the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for



IMM-124E



which all act as a precursor to commencement of a Phase 3 clinical program.





Based on



Lumanity



’s opportunity assessment prepared for Immuron, the base case yearly revenue in USA for



IMM-124E



is projected at



US$102 million



.







IMM-529







Immuron is progressing with a new Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the clinical development of



IMM-529



for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) and prevention of recurrence of CDI. Immuron has completed a final draft of the Investigational brochure and clinical protocol, which will assist in authoring the non-clinical and clinical sections of the IND which are also largely completed. Immuron anticipates IND submission to the FDA in



August 2025



. Approval of this IND submission by the FDA is a precursor to commencement of a Phase 2 clinical program.





At last year’s AGM presentation, we advised Lumanity’s assessment that the IMM-529 market in the US can reach peak revenues of ~



US$400 million



.







ProIBS product launch







Immuron reported on March 5 that it had entered into an agreement with



Calmino



to distribute



ProIBS





®



exclusively in Australia and New Zealand.



ProIBS



®





is a European certified medical product for the treatment of symptoms related to IBS such as abdominal pain, bloating and changes in bowel movement (i.e., diarrhea and/or constipation). Immuron has listed ProIBS



®



in Australia as a listed complementary medicine. Immuron is purchasing the product from Calmino and anticipates making a gross margin typical for a consumer health product in Australia. Immuron has now placed a purchase order with Calmino and anticipates delivery of product in 3Q2025 with a product launch in



1Q2026



. The IBS treatment market in Australia is estimated to be a part of the broader "Digestives & Intestinal Remedies" market, generating a revenue of around



A$221 million



in 2025, with a projected annual growth rate of 3.28%.







Pre-clinical Trial Update









On January 5



Immuron reported a research collaboration with Monash University to develop a new therapeutic candidate against Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE). Immuron has named this



IMM-986



. VRE antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a significant threat to healthcare systems worldwide. AMR can lead to more severe and harder-to-treat infections in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes. These infections often result in longer hospital stays, higher medical costs, and increased mortality rates. In the U.S., the estimated national cost to treat these infections exceeds $4.6 billion annually (CDC Antimicrobial Resistance Facts and Stats). Immuron anticipates the results of this pre-clinical research to be completed in



August 2025



.





Thank you for your ongoing support.





Steven Lydeamore





Chief Executive Officer





This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.







COMPANY CONTACT:









Steven Lydeamore







Chief Executive Officer





steve@immuron.com







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:







This document may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.