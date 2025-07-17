Immuron Limited Reports Record Sales Growth for Travelan® with FY25 Sales Reaching AUD$7.3 Million

Immuron Limited reports record sales of Travelan®, reaching AUD$7.3 million, up 49% annually, driven by strong growth in Australia and North America.

Immuron Limited has reported significant growth in sales for its product Travelan®, with global annual sales reaching AUD$7.3 million, a 49% increase from the previous year. In the June 2025 quarter alone, sales hit AUD$2.0 million, up 55% year-over-year. In Australia, annual sales amounted to AUD$5.2 million (a 40% increase), while North American sales rose by 76% to AUD$2.0 million. The company's Chief Commercial Officer, Flavio Palumbo, expressed that the results exceeded projections, highlighting a successful engagement strategy in pharmacies and strong performance in North America driven by targeted marketing. Immuron plans to invest further in North America while maintaining momentum in Australia for the next fiscal year. Travelan® is an immune supplement that helps reduce the risk of travel-related gastrointestinal issues caused by pathogenic bacteria.

Potential Positives

Record global annual sales of AUD$7.3 million, representing a 49% increase compared to the prior year.

Significant sales growth in North America, with annual sales up 76% to AUD$2 million, indicating successful market penetration and consumer acceptance.

Strong quarter performance with June 2025 sales reaching AUD$2.0 million globally, a 55% increase year-over-year, showcasing continued momentum in sales growth.

Travelan® recognized as one of the fastest growing brands in pharmacy in Australia, reflecting effective marketing and consumer engagement strategies.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights significant sales growth, it also contains a lengthy disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, which may indicate underlying uncertainty about achieving future growth projections.



The mention of various risks associated with the company's growth strategy and product development could raise concerns for investors about the sustainability of current sales and the potential for future challenges.



Despite record sales figures, there is no indication of profitability or how this growth directly impacts the company's financial health, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the overall financial stability of Immuron Limited.

FAQ

What were Immuron's annual sales figures for FY25?

Immuron reported annual sales of AUD$7.3 million for FY25, representing a 49% increase from the previous year.

How did Travelan® perform in Australia during FY25?

Travelan® achieved annual sales of AUD$5.2 million in Australia, experiencing a growth of 40% year-over-year.

What sales growth did Immuron see in North America?

Immuron's North American sales for FY25 reached AUD$2.0 million, showing a remarkable 76% increase from the prior year.

How is Travelan® positioned in the market?

Travelan® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing pharmacy brands in Australia, focusing on travel health protection.

What is Travelan® used for?

Travelan® is designed to prophylactically reduce the risk of travelers' diarrhea and other gastrointestinal disorders caused by pathogenic bacteria.

$IMRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $IMRN stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 10 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce continued sales growth (unaudited) of Travelan



®



, an over-the-counter immune supplement that targets pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.













Flavio Palumbo, Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Immuron has exceeded sales projections and achieved record FY25 sales of A$7.3 million, with growth just shy of 50% on last year. In FY25, we set out to make Travelan the must-have travel essential for consumers and retailers. This is a fantastic result, supporting our clear growth strategy. Australia, on the back of increased consumer engagement and a clear pharmacy visibility program, achieved annual sales of A$5.2 million, growth of 40% on last year. Travelan is now one of the fastest growing brands in pharmacy in Australia. Our North American business continues to produce record results with strong USA sales to Amazon with improved, more targeted communication focused on the benefits of Travelan driving more users into the brand. This, together with establishing good distribution of Travelan in Canada, resulted in North American sales of A$2 million, growth of 76% on last year. We have achieved record Travelan sales in all markets. In FY26, we will invest to grow in North America while continuing the momentum in Australia.”





This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.







Steven Lydeamore







Chief Executive Officer





steve@immuron.com







About Travelan



®









Travelan



®



is an orally administered passive immunotherapy that prophylactically reduces the likelihood of contracting travelers’ diarrhea, a digestive tract disorder that is commonly caused by pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce. Travelan



®



is a purified tablet preparation of hyper-immune bovine antibodies and other factors, which when taken with meals bind to diarrhea-causing bacteria and prevent colonization and the pathology associated with traveler’s diarrhea. In Australia, Travelan



®



is a listed medicine on the Australian Register for Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Traveler’s Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan



®



is a licensed natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Traveler’s Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan



®



is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection.







About Traveler’s diarrhea







Traveler’s Diarrhea is a gastrointestinal infection with symptoms that include loose, watery (and occasionally bloody) stools, abdominal cramping, bloating, and fever, Enteropathogenic bacteria are responsible for most cases, with enterotoxigenic



Escherichia coli



(ETEC) playing a dominant causative role.







About Immuron







Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN) is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.





For more information visit:



https://www.immuron.com.au









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d24a5b18-311e-4dc1-b624-1162a4d7acc9





