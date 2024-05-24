Immuron Limited Reports Expired Securities

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited has announced the cessation of a series of its securities on May 24, 2024. A total of 173,600 options described as IMCAK, expiring on 23-May-2024 at an exercise price of 12.5 cents, have expired without being exercised or converted.

For further insights into AU:IMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.