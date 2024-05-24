News & Insights

Immuron Limited Reports Expired Securities

May 24, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited has announced the cessation of a series of its securities on May 24, 2024. A total of 173,600 options described as IMCAK, expiring on 23-May-2024 at an exercise price of 12.5 cents, have expired without being exercised or converted.

