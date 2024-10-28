Immuron Limited Issues New Unquoted Performance Rights

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited has announced the issuance of over 5.3 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce. This move could potentially impact the company’s operational strategies and shareholder interests.

