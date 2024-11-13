Immuron Limited Director’s Option Expiry Update

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited announced a change in Director Daniel Pollock’s interest, as 1,600,000 unlisted options lapsed upon expiry on November 13, 2024. This adjustment leaves Pollock with a total of 818,030 shares and no options, highlighting potential shifts in the company’s leadership financial interests.

For further insights into AU:IMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.