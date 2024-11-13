Immuron Limited Director’s Option Expiry Update

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.
Immuron Limited announced a change in Director Daniel Pollock’s interest, as 1,600,000 unlisted options lapsed upon expiry on November 13, 2024. This adjustment leaves Pollock with a total of 818,030 shares and no options, highlighting potential shifts in the company’s leadership financial interests.
